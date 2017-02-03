City Unveils Lead-Safe Milwaukee Campaign

2017-02-03

Lead-Safe Milwaukee campaign
Credit City of Milwaukee Health Dept. & Milwaukee Water Works

Mayor Tom Barrett, along with city public health and government officials, unveiled a three-pronged approach to reduce resident's exposure to lead Friday - both through paint and pipes.

Lead paint was commonly applied in homes built before 1978. Lead pipes and soldering were commonly used to deliver water to buildings constructed before 1951.

Barrett said the campaign especially targets parents of young children and pregnant women.

The public health message instructs people to safely clean up paint flakes or dust on windowsills, run water until it is cold and to have children tested for lead three times before age 3.

The mayor said the campaign will roll out on buses, can be found online and brochures will be mailed to residents with their water bills.

As of 2015, 3 percent of Milwaukee children tested were reported to have elevated blood lead levels.

Dr. Heather Paradis of Children's Hospital of Wisconsin says any amount of lead detected in a young child poses a health risk.

lead
WUWM News

