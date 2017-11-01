Cosmic Background Explorer Uncovers Some Mysteries of the Universe, Reveals Others

By , & 21 minutes ago
  • Artist's concept of the Cosmic Background Explorer (COBE) spacecraft.
    Artist's concept of the Cosmic Background Explorer (COBE) spacecraft.
    NASA/COBE Science Team / Wikimedia

John Mather shared the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2006 for his work with the Cosmic Background Explorer, or COBE. Launched in 1989, the satellite was instrumental in developing our understanding of cosmic microwave background radiation.

So, what is that? 

"The cosmic background is the sort of light and heat that come to us from all directions, way out there from the distant universe. So not coming from objects, but from whatever is really, way farther beyond that."

"The cosmic background is the sort of light and heat that come to us from all directions, way out there from the distant universe. So not coming from objects, but from whatever is really, way farther beyond that," Mather explains. 

Mather currently is the senior project scientist for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. He was the Coyne Lecturer in Astronomy and Astrophysics at Marquette University last month, where he explained the importance of his work in our understanding of the universe. 

"The fact that it's got the right color says that it matches this story, the fact that it comes almost equally from all directions says it's really cosmic - doesn't come from anything local - and if you work really hard you can find it has dimples and pimples and bumps on it that are cosmic anisotropy, which is a Greek word and it means 'not the same in every direction,'" says Mather. 

Credit Chris Gunn / NASA

He continues, "So we mapped all these things and now you say, 'Well I think now I know how it all started, maybe we can figure out what ought to happen next.' So now we're in that business of trying to go from our idea about the early universe to what does it look like today." 

Mather says the COBE satellite's findings are the strongest evidence we've found that the universe was indeed, "very hot when it was young." Still, while its findings confirms almost all predictions about cosmic background, it didn't fit all the predictions. 

He says, "We need new concepts. We don't know what to be thinking about. We know we've tried really hard for a long time - Einstein started in on trying to combine them and he's apparently failed. We're still working on it."

Tags: 
Science
Lake Effect

Related Content

Moths vs. Bats: A Rivalry Spanning Millennia

By Oct 9, 2017
John Flannery / Flickr

If you walk near the lake at night, there’s a good chance you’ll see bats swooping through the air to feast on insects. What you might not see - or hear - is the aerial warfare at play dividing the weak and the strong in a battle for survival that has spanned 50 million years.

Tiger moths - also known as Arctiinae - are a diverse subfamily of moths with around 11,000 species, including more than two dozen species which make their home in Wisconsin. For millennia, their survival has been dependent on their ability to avoid and evade bats. 

Dr. Kathy Sullivan: Going Where No Woman Had Gone Before

By Oct 2, 2017
NASA

Dr. Kathy Sullivan hadn’t planned to go to space. The former astronaut went to school to study earth sciences, later earned a doctorate in geology. She worked as an oceanographer, but decided to apply to be an astronaut for the chance to see Earth with her own eyes and not through lenses.

In 'Grunt,' Mary Roach's Look at the Curious Science of War

By Sep 21, 2017

Award-winning science writer Mary Roach has taken on some delicate topics with both depth and a large dose of humor in her seven books.  She wrote about human cadavers in Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers; the afterlife in Spook, Science Tackles the Afterlife, and even sexuality in Bonk: The Curious Coupling of Scien