Defining the Dictionary in the 21st Century

By 41 seconds ago
  • Istimages / Fotolia

It’s easy to type a word into Google and get a brief definition. However, using a physical dictionary is an entirely different experience. 

Steve Kleinedler can relate to both the online and the physical experiences as the editor of the American Heritage Dictionary, which recently issued its fifth edition with more than 400 heretofore undefined words. 

Despite the initial assumption that editing a dictionary may be boring, Kleinedler says it's surprisingly interesting and democratic work. "If it weren't democratic you still wouldn't hear regionalisms," he says. "People use the language that they want to use...and there's really no changing that."

Because language is used relatively freely, Kleinedler views the current edition of the dictionary as a descriptive - versus prescriptive - endeavor.

"We are paying attention to how words are used and reporting on it," he explains. "Although you can look at it as though we’re writing these definitions, what we’re really doing is giving you a little story of how people use this word in real life."

Print editions of dictionaries come along every 12-15 years, Kleindeler explains; while updates are made throughout the year to the online version. "In addition to adding words, we're also revising many, many more existing words depending on things like subject review," he notes.

Despite more print outlets switching to digital formats, Kleinedler says that nothing can really compare to physically looking through a dictionary.

"The one nice thing I like about print dictionaries is that there's this process of discovery where when you're looking up a word, you're noticing everything else on that page - you learn this entomological fact, or you see a picture, something that leads you to something else," he explains. "That type of browsing doesn't really happen when you look up words online."

Tags: 
books
Lake Effect

Related Content

'A History of Wolves' Spotlights Loneliness & Connection in Northern Minnesota

By Jan 13, 2017

Much of writer Emily Fridlund’s new novel, A History of Wolves, plays out in a remote part of a lonely town in northern Minnesota. But anyone who reads it could probably substitute the north woods of Wisconsin as an appropriate image.

'The Unbanking of America' Explores Why People Choose Not to Use Banks

By Jan 13, 2017

Check cashing stores and payday loan centers have a checkered reputation, to put it mildly. Critics say their high interest rates and fees take advantage of people who are already financially disadvantaged. But the truth is, these alternative financial systems are proliferating in Wisconsin and around the country.

Writer Lisa Servon wondered why. Servon is a professor of city and regional planning at the University of Pennsylvania and her new book is called The Unbanking of America: How the New Middle Class Survives.

Milwaukee Writer Spotlights Veteran PTSD in Latest Thriller, 'Burning Bright'

By Jan 10, 2017

For someone who is not himself a combat veteran, Milwaukee writer Nick Petrie sure gets it.

Last year, his debut novel, The Drifter, came out to great acclaim. The book was a thriller, and featured fictional Wisconsin native Peter Ash, a veteran of multiple tours of duty with the Marines in Afghanistan and Iraq. And while he made it back to Wisconsin sound in body, his mind was less intact.

Taste of Home Aims to Bring the Family 'Back to the Dinner Table'

By & Jan 5, 2017
Monkey Business / Fotolia

When you think back on your childhood, what did dinnertime look like? Many of us might think back on meals eaten around the kitchen or dining room table in idyllic terms: good food, conversation and togetherness. While the reality might have been a little more nuanced, there was a time when the family meal was a pretty typical shared experience in America.