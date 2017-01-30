Donations Pour into Milwaukee Resettlement Agency, While Some Refugees Aren't Coming

A young man did not arrive this week, as expected, at Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan because of President Trump’s temporary immigration freeze on seven nations.

"This morning (Monday), we were supposed to greet a young, single man. A 24-year-old man from Sudan, who was actually on an expedited case because of the fact that he was a victim of cruelty and torture. So he was turned back,” says spokesperson Kristi Strode.

Strode says other plans may also change at the agency, in coming days.

“I know that in the next could of weeks we were expecting 29 individuals, and that case, that trip has been canceled as well,” Strode says.

Strode says, over the last three months ago, Lutheran Social Services has resettled about 140 people, and many still need intensive services. For example, at first the agency finds housing and helps the refugees get benefits such as good stamps and health insurance. Later on, it may help with English language classes.

Strode now wonders what will happen with the federal funding that helps underwrite the program. She says the group gets money on a case-by-case basis, for each refugee. So fewer refugees mean less funding.

“It’s hard to project what that’s going to mean. We’ve been very humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve received,” says Strode.

Strode says, over the past 48 hours, there has been a flood of donations to the resettlement program. “We’re taking it one day at a time,” Strode says.