Ex Fabula: Battle of Wits

Trick or treat. Thousands of costumed kids will hit the Milwaukee streets this weekend sing-song-ing those very words. And it’s Milwaukee, so hundreds of adults will hit the Milwaukee nightlife looking for some tricks and treats of their own. So this week, we looked for some fun Ex Fabula stories that delivered both a trick and a treat.

It was a typical Badger Saturday in Madison when Bill Stevens and his son returned to their parking spot after the football game. What wasn’t so typical was the live squirrel sitting in Bill’s car. Nice trick, kids. Open the car door and let it out. Simple. Or was it? When Bill looked out from his kitchen window the next morning and found the squirrel staring back from his windshield, what happened next was something out of Caddyshack. Don’t miss it.

Andrew Steeves was the reigning champion of staring contests among his circle of friends. When the group caravanned to Indiana for sci-fi convention, his friends dared Andrew to challenge random convention goers to staring contents. And he won, each time. The real treat came when the opportunity to challenge Wil Wheaton (of Star Trek fame) to the ultimate battle of wills. Who walked away the champion? Tune in to find out:

Join Ex Fabula this Thursday, Nov. 2 for Ex Fabula: Refugee Stories. This non-competitive curated StorySlam explores the experiences of refugees living in Milwaukee. This free, public event is presented in collaboration with “Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy," an exhibition on view at the Haggerty Museum of Art through January 14, 2018.