Ex Fabula: The Conversation Continues - Fair School

This week we’ve got two Ex Fabula fellows sharing their experiences with equality, diversity and achievement in their educations and how those events shaped their adult choices.

First, we have Kima Hamilton’s story of both Southern Hospitality and southern white supremacy as a black male student in a predominately white southern high school. When Kima chose to attend his 20th high school reunion, he brought many of those memories and questions with him. But what did he do with them once he arrived? Listen and find out.

Our next story comes from 2015 and Nakia Hood. Nakia loved school when he was a young boy, right up until the day he heard he was being transferred to a “Learning Disabled” class. For many years, he swept through LD his classes without incident or confusion until a substitute teacher with an astute eye recognized that there might be more for in store for Nakia than an “LD” label allowed:

