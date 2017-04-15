Ex Fabula: The Conversation Continues - Fair School

This week we’ve got two Ex Fabula fellows sharing their experiences with equality, diversity and achievement in their educations and how those events shaped their adult choices.

First, we have Kima Hamilton’s story of both Southern Hospitality and southern white supremacy as a black male student in a predominately white southern high school. When Kima chose to attend his 20th high school reunion, he brought many of those memories and questions with him. But what did he do with them once he arrived? Listen and find out.

Our next story comes from 2015 and Nakia Hood. Nakia loved school when he was a young boy, right up until the day he heard he was being transferred to a “Learning Disabled” class. For many years, he swept through LD his classes without incident or confusion until a substitute teacher with an astute eye recognized that there might be more for in store for Nakia than an “LD” label allowed:

Bravo to the amazing Storytellers and audience members who came out Wednesday night for our monthly StorySlam of the season, “Only in Milwaukee.” Don’t worry though we still have plenty of events and stories left to tell before our May 18th "Unfinished Business" ALL STARS finale! One of those events is Fair Schools: A Community Conversation, a frank discussion addressing equity, diversity and educational achievement. The event will begin with a brief keynote from Reggie Jackson, MPS teacher and Head Griot, America’s Black Holocaust Museum. Followed by Ex Fabula Fellows doing what they do best, will sharing topical true personal stories.

Don’t forget Wednesday, April 19th we’ll hold our MKE BIG READ Spanish Storytelling Workshop on the theme “Courage.” This is our second Storytelling Workshop in preparation for May 4 Bilingual Storytelling Event. This is your last chance to tell your story in Season 8. Why not take it?

