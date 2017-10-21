Ex Fabula: Equal Access Project

Wow, Milwaukee! Thank you for helping us kick-off Season 9 with a bang! What could go wrong? Absolutely nothing. It was a night of fun and laughter with several familiar faces gracing the stage and many more newbies taking a chance. And this is just the beginning.

This season we’re excited to bring back our Equal Access Project. The Equal Access Project aims to amplify the voices and stories of Milwaukee individuals with disabilities. Throughout the first year we’ve had many successes and learning opportunities, including learning that there are only a handful of wheelchair accessible stages in the Milwaukee area.

The Equal Access Project, in partnership with various disability-service organizations brings these issues to light while creating an inclusive and accessible environment for all. Our next Equal Access Storytelling workshop takes place October 26th and is free to all community members with disabilities. Visit Ex Fabula to register.

This week we’re sharing stories from Equal Access workshop participants who went on to share their stories on our Ex Fabula stage.

Luanne McGregor was a featured Storyteller at the Ex Fabula Season 8 New Year Spectacular, “Our Little Secret.” When Luanne was 16 she began dating a boy with a car. As a wheelchair user, her boyfriend’s car gave Luanne a new independence and the boy was nice, too. Fast forward a few years and suddenly Luanne finds herself and her wheelchair being thrown from that very car. How did it happen? Were there signs? Listen in to hear this woman’s moving story of trauma and triumph.

Deserae Constantineau calls herself a professional patient. Living with Juvenile Arthritis since age 8, she’s learned her way around a doctor’s office. After so many doctors, appointments and procedures, she looks for silver linings where she can. In this story from our 2012 “Do Over” StorySlam, the silver lining happened to be a handsome doctor. However, a wardrobe malfunction left the patient wishing for a do-over. Listen in for the full story: