Ex Fabula: Unity & the American Dream

By 45 minutes ago
  • Storyteller Cesar Torres
    Storyteller Cesar Torres
    Art Montes

This is a weekend that will go down in history. There are heightened emotions across the country, some celebratory and millions of others are taking to the streets to march in solidarity. They will march with women, with immigrants and people of color, with Muslims and the LGBTQ community, for every person at risk of losing their healthcare and so much more.  However you feel about the next four years, becoming an active and informed citizen has never been more important than it is now.

This week we’re sharing stories that reflect the power of believing in a cause. Whether it’s a cause bigger that oneself or one man’s American Dream, these stories remind us that when we believe in something, no sacrifice is too big to stand in the way of making it happen.

Brian Chiu, a 2015-16 Ex Fabula Fellow, shared his story at our September “Risking It” Slam. Cesar Torres participated in the Season 7 Ex Fabula Puente Project, which included a series of Spanish-language storytelling workshops and a culminated in a bilingual StorySlam in March 2016, where he shared this story. Both stories demonstrate the power of perseverance in the face of adversity in very different situations. Yet their respective belief that something better lied ahead is something we all can believe in:

Upcoming Events: Tickets are selling fast for next weekend’s New Year’s Spectacular, “Our Little Secret.” This is a special, non-competitive, curated event with new, 10-minute stories on the chosen theme. Come hear stories from seasoned tellers like Aims McGuinness, multiple time Audience Favorite, as well as newer additions to the Ex Fabula stage such as Alexis and Antoine Carter.

Tags: 
Ex Fabula
Lake Effect

Related Content

Ex Fabula: Celebrating the Past. Looking Forward.

By Jan 15, 2017
Art Montes

Ex Fabula Fellows will be busy in the coming weeks. So this week we'll feature some favorite stories from last season. Ex Fabula Fellows are community members who use personal stories to inspire community-led dialogue around some of the most pressing issues in the Greater Milwaukee area: segregation, as well as economic and racial inequality.

Ex Fabula: Change of Heart

By Jan 7, 2017
Kathrine Schleicher

Happy New Year! After a two-week hiatus Ex Fabula is back and we’re busier than ever. We have a full agenda for January 2017 and we plan to bring you more stories, more programs, more volunteer opportunities and more workshops throughout 2017! It’s a New Year and we’re already on a roll. On Tuesday, January 10th we’ll kick off the new year with a "Change of Heart" StorySlam at Sugar Maple in Bay View. It’s the perfect time to fulfill that resolution to “try something new” and tell your story for the first time!

Ex Fabula: Gifts

By Dec 17, 2016
Ex Fabula

Here we are, with the last Ex Fabula Radio Show of 2016. This year has been a doozy. Each week, we do our very best to bring you stories that thrill, entertain and move you. It’s the greatest compliment to have someone we meet say “Ex Fabula? I love your radio show.” So as the year draws to an end we thank WUWM for another year of collaboration and we thank our community for the gifts of their stories and support. Happy Holidays.

Ex Fabula: Perfect Storm

By Dec 10, 2016
Art Montes

Can you believe it? We can’t. The last Ex Fabula StorySlam of 2016 is this Wednesday, December 14th and it has all the makings of a "Perfect Storm". If you’re a Wisconsin native, then you’re used to going to bed, then waking up to several inches of snow and 30-below temperatures - the Perfect Wisconsin Storm. Yet other situations, with no snow in sight, still have all the makings of a Perfect Storm.