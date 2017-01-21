Ex Fabula: Unity & the American Dream

This is a weekend that will go down in history. There are heightened emotions across the country, some celebratory and millions of others are taking to the streets to march in solidarity. They will march with women, with immigrants and people of color, with Muslims and the LGBTQ community, for every person at risk of losing their healthcare and so much more. However you feel about the next four years, becoming an active and informed citizen has never been more important than it is now.

This week we’re sharing stories that reflect the power of believing in a cause. Whether it’s a cause bigger that oneself or one man’s American Dream, these stories remind us that when we believe in something, no sacrifice is too big to stand in the way of making it happen.

Brian Chiu, a 2015-16 Ex Fabula Fellow, shared his story at our September “Risking It” Slam. Cesar Torres participated in the Season 7 Ex Fabula Puente Project, which included a series of Spanish-language storytelling workshops and a culminated in a bilingual StorySlam in March 2016, where he shared this story. Both stories demonstrate the power of perseverance in the face of adversity in very different situations. Yet their respective belief that something better lied ahead is something we all can believe in:

Upcoming Events: Tickets are selling fast for next weekend’s New Year’s Spectacular, “Our Little Secret.” This is a special, non-competitive, curated event with new, 10-minute stories on the chosen theme. Come hear stories from seasoned tellers like Aims McGuinness, multiple time Audience Favorite, as well as newer additions to the Ex Fabula stage such as Alexis and Antoine Carter.