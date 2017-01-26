Friday on Lake Effect: Health of Local Rivers, Families and Opioid Abuse, Grace Weber's Music Lab

Friday on Lake Effect:
We get an on-site look at the health of the rivers in the Milwaukee region. Then, we hear the heart-wrenching story of a family, and a son lost to opioid abuse. Musician and Milwaukee-area native Grace Weber returns to the city to create a foundation to benefit young artists. And Bubbler Talk returns to the airwaves with a return to a familiar site: the clock tower at North and Prospect.
Guests:
- Cheryl Nenn, riverkeeper, Milwaukee Riverkeepers; Zac Driscoll, water quality specialist
- Patti and Charlie Lomis, CJ Lomis Recovery Foundation
- Grace Weber, singer-songwriter
- Meagan Schultz, Lake Effect essayist
- Bubbler Talk