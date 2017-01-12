Friday on Lake Effect: MilMag Live!, 'A History of Wolves,' 'La La Land,' Milwaukee Mall

Friday on Lake Effect:

We hear excerpts from our event with Milwaukee Magazine, on the influence of insiders and outsiders in the city and about what’s next for our creative class. Later, writer Emily Fridlund explores the ambiguity of power in a powerful new novel that plays out in the north woods. Our film contributor talks about the movie musical La La Land, and why it seems to have struck a chord with audiences. And we get an inside tour of the northside’s Milwaukee Mall.

Guests: