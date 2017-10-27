Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Friday on Lake Effect: On-Site in Oak Creek, Bubbler Talk

Friday on Lake Effect

Friday on Lake Effect

Lake Effect takes the show on the road with Lake Effect On-Site: Oak Creek, recorded at Three Cellars. We hear tales from when Oak Creek was a sleepy, distant community, without so much as a name to its name. We explore how development is shaping the city, soon to be home to the area's first Ikea store. And we meet Oak Creek musician Eric Look, who is making his way on the local performing arts scene, despite the challenges of autism. Plus, the latest episode of Bubbler Talk.

Guests:

  • Shawn Vollmer, founder, Three Cellars; Larry Rowe, president, Oak Creek Historical Society
  • Eric Look Band
  • Doug Seymour, director of community development, City of Oak Creek
  • Bubbler Talk

