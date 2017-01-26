Getting Involved with Citizen Science

By & 31 minutes ago
  • The Bubble Nebula (NGC 7635).
    The Bubble Nebula (NGC 7635).
    Hubble Site

Many are familiar with the concept of citizen science: opportunities for amateurs to play a role in helping researchers gather or process scientific data. That could involve a backyard bird count, or the use of a home computer to sift through terrabytes of data.

Our astronomy contributor Jean Creighton says there are various levels of citizen science that connect with her field. At a time when many federal scientists are worried about the future of their data, Creighton says there are many different ways to access information and images - such as from the Hubble Space Telescope. 

"I would argue that the Hubble Site archive is probably most useful to the general public, because it's organized both in what's new... but there's also a gallery that you can browse. That's where all the pictures are, and you don't need to know what you're asking for," says Creighton. 

There are several other ways to get involved with citizen science. Creighton mentions Galaxy Zoo, specifically, but there are many other organizations including Planet Hunters, the Andromedia Project, and Star Date: M83

Tags: 
Astronomy
Lake Effect

Related Content

5 Noteworthy Astronomical Feats of 2016

By & Dec 22, 2016
R. Hurt/Caltech-JPL / NASA

As 2016 draws to a close, Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee director and Lake Effect contributor Jean Creighton highlights the important astronomy stories of the past year:

Highlights of 2016:

1. Discovery of Gravitational Waves

How New Horizons Changed Our View of Pluto (Literally)

By & Dec 1, 2016
NASA

Every few years, it seems we’re treated to photography from outer space that gives us a brand-new perspective on the universe. Missions like the Mars Pathfinder, with its Sojourner rover, have allowed people to see places humans will probably not experience in the near future – though they might, someday.

Celebrating Red Planet Day

By & Nov 28, 2016
NASA / mars.nasa.gov

On this day in 1964, the Spacecraft Mariner 4 was launched into its 228 day mission that would bring the spacecraft within about 6,000 miles of Mars. That mission resulted in the first close-up photos of the Red Planet.

In celebration of that historic mission, November 28th is known as Red Planet Day.

"At first, all we wanted to do was learn more about the environment, but now, of course we want to get [to Mars]. We want to send a person there," says astronomy contributor and director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee, Jean Creighton.

Enceladus: A Tiny Moon of Saturn with a Crucial Role

By Oct 27, 2016
NASA / Wikimedia

Saturn has 62 moons. One of them is Enceladus, which on first glance doesn’t look like much – kind of like a huge galactic golf ball. But this small moon, about the size of England, is a lot more interesting that you might imagine. Enceladus provides almost all of the material that makes up Saturn's E Ring. 

"It turns out that this whole ring is material that came, ultimately, from the moon itself," says astronomy contributor, Jean Creighton. 