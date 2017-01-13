Highlights from MilMag Live!: Insiders & Outsiders and Creativity on the Brink

Earlier this week, Milwaukee Magazine and Lake Effect kicked off a new, monthly live conversation series. This month’s MilMag Live! event focused on two topics. The first of those was the influence of insiders and outsiders in shaping Milwaukee.

The discussion was led by Lake Effect's Mitch Teich and Carole Nicksin from Milwaukee Magazine. One of the areas of richest discussion was what brings people to Milwaukee, and what drives them away. 

The panel included: 

  • Nik Kova, 3rd District alderman (insider)
  • Rob Henken, president, Public Policy Forum (outsider)
  • John Gurda, historian (insider)
  • Heather Terhune, executive chef, Journeyman Hotel (outsider)
  • Maudwella Kirkendoll, COO, Community Advocates (insider)
  • D'Naya Collins, sophomore, Rufus King High School (outsider)

A second panel took the stage for the latter half of the event, led by Lake Effect's Bonnie North and Claire Hanan from Milwaukee Magazine. The conversation focused on the arts in Milwaukee, how the arts community continues to change and what Milwaukeeans can do to better support artists. 

The panel included: 

  • Reggie Baylor, visual artist 
  • Kiran Vee, musician
  • Chad Bauman, managing director, Milwaukee Rep
  • Linda Marcus, fashion designer
  • Bjorn Nasett, stylist and performer
