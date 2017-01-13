'A History of Wolves' Spotlights Loneliness & Connection in Northern Minnesota

By 1 hour ago

Much of writer Emily Fridlund’s new novel, A History of Wolves, plays out in a remote part of a lonely town in northern Minnesota. But anyone who reads it could probably substitute the north woods of Wisconsin as an appropriate image.

Loneliness and connection are two of the central feelings of the book, which is at moments as dark as a north woods' winter. The narrator, a woman named Linda, recounts her teen years. Linda grew up on a commune in the woods, which made her a bit of an outsider in her small town and high school. 

The book deals with the sexualization of teen girls, something Linda was largely able to avoid in her life on the commune. 

"I had read some books about older male teachers having an attraction to these highly eroticized, younger female students, and I was sort of impatient with that trope," Fridlund admits. "So that's part of where Linda came from is just the desire to think through what it might be to have a narrator who's awkward, lonely, and hasn't been transformed into a sexual object like so many teenage girls have been."

Fridlund also specifically chose to have Linda narrate the story as an adult instead of a teenager, not only to give some perspective on the events that unfolded but also to show that time doesn't always lead to understanding. 

"Not everything becomes clear as you grow up and I wanted to make that plain in the book as well. That time certainly changes how we think about the past, but it doesn't always clarify how the past looks," she explains. 

Emily Fridlund will be in Milwaukee to talk about her novel A History of Wolves and her writing, for an event at Boswell Book Company on Friday, January 13. 

Tags: 
Boswell Books
Lake Effect

Related Content

Boswell Book Company's Ten Titles To Gift In 2016

By & Dec 13, 2016

Earlier this month, writer and bookstore owner Ann Patchett shined a spotlight on Boswell Book Company as reason alone to visit Milwaukee. Her article in the New York Times included it as one of a handful of bookstores to visit in the country. Patchett singled out the store as "lit by the internal fire of one Daniel Goldin, a stupendously great bookseller."

'My Son Wears Heels': One Mom's Experience Raising a Gender Nonconforming Child

By Dec 26, 2016
Ken Hanson

There is a growing cultural conversation about gender identity in the United States. Shows like TransparentOrange is the New Black, and I Am Cait have all put transgender issues in the spotlight, and explored what it really means to be trans or gender nonconforming. But these concepts of gender diversity and identity weren't really talked about until recently.  

'Destiny and Power' Unveils the Private Personality of President George H.W. Bush

By Nov 30, 2016

In the final days before the November election, a letter by President George H.W. Bush was widely circulated on the internet and across the traditional media. It was a letter he wrote to his successor, Bill Clinton, as Clinton prepared to take up residency in the White House. The letter was a lot of things: gracious, thoughtful and for a lot of people, surprising.

Gayle Forman's First Adult Novel Wrestles With Idea Of The 'Bad Mom'

By Nov 21, 2016
Algonquin Publishing

Do you ever wonder what would happen if you drove past your exit on the highway, instead of going home to make dinner after work? Or what your destination would be, if you could just drop everything and head out on the road?

That’s the fantasy-turned-reality for the main character in Leave Me, the latest novel from bestselling author Gayle Forman.