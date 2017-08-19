Lake Effect Weekend: 'Little House on the Peace Line,' Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula

This weekend on Lake Effect:
Irish author Tony Macaulay explains his work to stop the sectarian violence in his home city of Belfast in the 1980s. We learn about a piece of clothing that carries the weight of some Milwaukee history, and we’ll have the latest edition of our storytelling series, Ex Fabula.
Guests:
- Tony Macaulay, author, Little House on the Peace Line
- Paddy Keenan, Irish piper
- David Driscoll, Wisconsin Historical Society; Gianofer Fields, material culture contributor
- Leah DeLaney, Ex Fabula co-founder; Rachel Owens, WUWM