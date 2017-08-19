Lake Effect Weekend: 'Little House on the Peace Line,' Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula

This weekend the summer of festivals continues as the lakefront goes green in celebration of Milwaukee’s Irish Fest. In tribute to the celebration, we deiced to look into the Ex Fabula archives for a little Irish inspiration of our own.

Brooke Maroldi grew up in an Irish Catholic neighborhood where St. Patrick’s Day was a holiday second only to Christmas. When Brooke found herself face-to-face with the monsignor during a pre-St. Patrick’s Day confession, she realized it would take more than an act of contrition to save her.