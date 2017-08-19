Related Program: 
Lake Effect Weekend: 'Little House on the Peace Line,' Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula

By Lake Effect 2 hours ago

This weekend on Lake Effect:

Irish author Tony Macaulay explains his work to stop the sectarian violence in his home city of Belfast in the 1980s. We learn about a piece of clothing that carries the weight of some Milwaukee history, and we’ll have the latest edition of our storytelling series, Ex Fabula.

Guests:

  • Tony Macaulay, author, Little House on the Peace Line
  • Paddy Keenan, Irish piper
  • David Driscoll, Wisconsin Historical Society; Gianofer Fields, material culture contributor
  • Leah DeLaney, Ex Fabula co-founder; Rachel Owens, WUWM

'Little House on the Peace Line' Looks at Life During The Troubles in Belfast

By & Aug 16, 2017

There’s a lot of talk about the violence that affects urban America: drive-by shootings, carjackings, and other crime that continue to affect the fabric of this country. But very little of that violence has the sectarian underpinnings of the time known as “The Troubles,” which plagued the Northern Ireland city of Belfast for three decades starting in 1969.

Radio Chipstone: Wearing History

By 2 hours ago
Wisconsin Historical Society

Sometimes the things passed down from a father to a daughter belong to a larger family - a greater community.

The object in question is a t-shirt worn by Lee McGee, who was a member of the N.A.A.C.P Youth Council. He marched with Father James Groppi during the 1967 Milwaukee Riots.

Ex Fabula: Luck O' the Irish

By 5 hours ago
Kathrine Schleicher

This weekend the summer of festivals continues as the lakefront goes green in celebration of Milwaukee’s Irish Fest. In tribute to the celebration, we deiced to look into the Ex Fabula archives for a little Irish inspiration of our own.

Brooke Maroldi grew up in an Irish Catholic neighborhood where St. Patrick’s Day was a holiday second only to Christmas. When Brooke found herself face-to-face with the monsignor during a pre-St. Patrick’s Day confession, she realized it would take more than an act of contrition to save her.