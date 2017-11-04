Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Lake Effect Weekend: 'Murder in Milwaukee' Documentary Feedback, 'Total Cat Mojo,' Ex Fabula

By Lake Effect 24 minutes ago

This weekend on Lake Effect:

 

We discuss the recent BBC documentary Murder in Milwaukee and how some of the film’s participants are unhappy with the way the city was portrayed. Then, we cat behavior specialist Jackson Galaxy talk about how to best live with the small tigers we call house cats. Plus we’ll have the latest edition of our storytelling series, Ex Fabula.

Guests:

  • Shawnda Payne and Thaddeus Ashford, two of the featured subjects in the BBC documentary Murder in Milwaukee
  • Jackson Galaxy, author, Total Cat Mojo
  • Leah DeLaney, Ex Fabula co-founder; Bruce Winter, WUWM

Related Content

Community Members Critical of BBC's 'Murder in Milwaukee' Documentary

By & Oct 30, 2017
Courtesy of Vaun Mayes Bey

Murder in Milwaukee -- that’s the name of a new documentary from the BBC. The documentary chronicles the Milwaukee Police Department as they work to curb gun violence, and looks at the relationship between police and African Americans. But the depiction of Milwaukee as a “lawless” city has angered some community activists.

'Total Cat Mojo': Jackson Galaxy's Comprehensive Guide to Understanding Felines

By Oct 30, 2017
seregraff / Fotolia

Most people who interact with cats on a regular basis have had at least a few perplexing moments with them. Human beings look at cats as fairly inscrutable animals, but cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy would argue that a lot of that confusion comes from what he terms “looking at cats through dog colored glasses.”

Ex Fabula: Work

By 3 hours ago
Art Montes

Work. It means different things to different people. Homework, housework, and the ever present, “So, what do you do?” Everyone has a work story and as Ex Fabula’s Season 9 gets into full swing, we want to hear from you. On November 9th, you’ll get your chance to share that story you could never tell around the water cooler for our November StorySlam: WORK. It’ll be a work-night we can all look forward to.