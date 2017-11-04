Lake Effect Weekend: 'Murder in Milwaukee' Documentary Feedback, 'Total Cat Mojo,' Ex Fabula

Work. It means different things to different people. Homework, housework, and the ever present, “So, what do you do?” Everyone has a work story and as Ex Fabula’s Season 9 gets into full swing, we want to hear from you. On November 9th, you’ll get your chance to share that story you could never tell around the water cooler for our November StorySlam: WORK. It’ll be a work-night we can all look forward to.