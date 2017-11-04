Lake Effect Weekend: 'Murder in Milwaukee' Documentary Feedback, 'Total Cat Mojo,' Ex Fabula

This weekend on Lake Effect:
We discuss the recent BBC documentary Murder in Milwaukee and how some of the film’s participants are unhappy with the way the city was portrayed. Then, we cat behavior specialist Jackson Galaxy talk about how to best live with the small tigers we call house cats. Plus we’ll have the latest edition of our storytelling series, Ex Fabula.
Guests:
- Shawnda Payne and Thaddeus Ashford, two of the featured subjects in the BBC documentary Murder in Milwaukee
- Jackson Galaxy, author, Total Cat Mojo
- Leah DeLaney, Ex Fabula co-founder; Bruce Winter, WUWM