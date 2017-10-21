Lake Effect Weekend: Redeveloping Westlawn Gardens, 'Blade Runner 2049,' Ex Fabula

This weekend on Lake Effect:
We learn why there's a lot at stake from redeveloping the Milwaukee neighborhood of Westlawn Gardens. Then, as Blade Runner 2049 plays in theaters across the country, it's inevitable that there are comparisons to the 1982 original. It's also inevitable that not all of those comparisons are favorable. We'll hear what film contributor Dave Luhrssen makes of the long awaited sequel. Plus we'll have the latest edition of our storytelling series, Ex Fabula.
Guests:
- Murphy Antoine, architect, Torti Gallas and Partners; Warren Jones, vice president of construction, Travaux Incorporated
- Dave Luhrssen, film contributor
- Leah DeLaney, Ex Fabula co-founder; Bruce Winter, WUWM