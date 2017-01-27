Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Lake Effect Weekend: Truth in Sentencing, 'Disgraced,' Ex Fabula

By Lake Effect 11 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Lake Effect

This weekend on Lake Effect:

Law professor Michael O’Hear talks about the literal costs of mass incarceration in Wisconsin. Then, playwright Ayad Ahktar cautions against extrapolating too much from his Pulitzer-winning play, Disgraced. Plus we have the latest episode of our storytelling series Ex Fabula.

Guests:

  • Michael O'Hear, author, Wisconsin Sentencing in the Tough on Crime Era: How Judges Retained Power and Why Mass Incarceration Happened Anyway
  • Ayad Ahktar, playwright, Disgraced
  • Ex Fabula

Related Content

When Sentencing Policy Leads to Mass Incarceration in Wisconsin

By Jan 25, 2017
University of Wisconsin Press

Crime and punishment. It’s not just a Dostoevsky novel, it’s also a very real issue that unfolds in courts around Wisconsin.  

When a defendant is convicted of a crime, he or she goes in front of a judge to be sentenced. But the story doesn’t begin and end there. Beyond the judges, there are many actors affecting what happens to that defendant before, during and after sentencing, from legislators and electors to parole boards and corrections departments.

Playwright Ayad Akhtar On The Wonder and Terror Of Life

By Jan 25, 2017
Nina Subin

Ayad Akhtar was sitting in the Starbucks near the corner of West Blue Mound Road and Highway 100 in late 2008 when the idea came to him - a play about relationships, Muslim-American identity and the immigrant experience in the United States, and what all of it might look like 10 years after 9/11. Those early notes became the powerful play Disgraced.