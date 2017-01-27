Lake Effect Weekend: Truth in Sentencing, 'Disgraced,' Ex Fabula

This weekend on Lake Effect:
Law professor Michael O’Hear talks about the literal costs of mass incarceration in Wisconsin. Then, playwright Ayad Ahktar cautions against extrapolating too much from his Pulitzer-winning play, Disgraced. Plus we have the latest episode of our storytelling series Ex Fabula.
Guests:
- Michael O'Hear, author, Wisconsin Sentencing in the Tough on Crime Era: How Judges Retained Power and Why Mass Incarceration Happened Anyway
- Ayad Ahktar, playwright, Disgraced
- Ex Fabula