Life as a Refugee: Stories from Jewish Survivor of Nazi Germany

By 12 minutes ago
  • Fred Amram
    Fred Amram
    David Sherman

Whether it's the travel ban or the temporary suspension of refugee admissions, immigration issues are at the forefront these days. As the United States and the world grapple with refugees from Africa and the Middle East, in the 1930s and '40s, the international community needed to respond to the increasing number of European Jews fleeing Nazi Germany.  

A collage of photos of author Fred Amram.
Credit Courtesy of Fred Amram

Born in Hannover, Germany in 1933, Fred Amram is one such refugee. He was five years old when he witnessed the looting and burning of Jewish shops and beatings of Jews during Kristallnacht. His family escaped to the Netherlands, then Belgium, and then onto an ocean liner to the United States in 1939, just at the start of WWII. He was able to stay alive while cousins, aunts and uncles perished.

He wrote a book of short stories, called We’re in America Now: A Survivor’s Stories, about his experiences during his early years in Europe and as a refugee in New York City.

Credit Holy Cow! Press

Amram says what distinguishes a refugee from other types of migrants is "these are not immigrants who, at their leisure, want to come to a new country. These are people who are seeking refuge. Refugees are running away. In my case, we were running from the Gestapo. We were running from death."

Before his family left Germany, they endured increasing discrimination, such as Jews-only benches and exclusion from hospitals, shops, places of employment and even from bomb shelters, as British bombs exploded in German cities.

Amram's family ultimately made it to the shores of the United States. In later years, his father, his role model, told him that seeing the Statue of Liberty was the highlight of his life.

Amram says he is using his experiences to make sure that nothing like what happened in Germany befalls the United States. 

"I wrote an op-ed piece for a local Minneapolis newspaper in which I told the story of how we had to register as Jews in Germany and how the current situation suggests that Muslims may have to register," he says. "My wife and I agreed that we would immediately register as Muslims and that if all Americans [did that] then Muslims couldn't be isolated. If that had happened in Germany, then Jews couldn't have been isolated."

Amram says, "If in [the 1930s] Jews had been allowed to come to the United States (and other countries as well) in larger numbers, there wouldn't have been six million Jews killed, there would have been maybe half a million."

Fred Amram speaks about his experiences.
Credit Jeannette Grace

Tags: 
refugees
Lake Effect
immigration

Related Content

Appeals Court Rejects Bid To Reinstate Trump's Travel Ban

By 17 hours ago

Updated at 7:50 p.m. ET

A federal appeals court has unanimously rejected a Trump administration request to allow its travel ban to take effect.

The three-judge appeals panel declined to overturn a lower court's order suspending the president's ban against entry into the United States by refugees and travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations.

'Son of Saul' Searches for Humanity During the Holocaust

By Mar 11, 2016
Son of Saul Press Kit / Mongrel Media

Son of Saul tells a harrowing Holocaust story like you’ve never seen before. The movie follows Saul Auslander, a Hungarian that is part of a group of isolated Jewish prisoners forced to assist the Nazis in their large-scale extermination. 

While working in one of the crematoriums, Saul discovers the body of a boy he takes for his son, and it becomes his mission to find a rabbi to help give the boy a proper burial amidst the daily turmoil of the camp.

From Mauthausen to Fitchburg: Wisconsin Man's Unlikely Story of Surviving the Holocaust

By , & May 4, 2015
Courtesy of Mark Olsky

The Mauthausen Concentration Camp in German-occupied Austria was liberated on May 4, 1945.  Among the more than 40,000 people rescued was Mark Olsky, who had been born just a few days before, in a cattle car en route to the camp.

With the camp's liberation, Olsky, his mother, and four of her siblings, survived the Holocaust - but just barely.

Olsky weighed only three pounds when he was born. His mother was under 70 pounds and was close to death. 

Life in a Refugee Camp: Shorewood Woman Documents Volunteer Experience on Facebook

By Bonnie Petrie Aug 22, 2016
Shana Davis

A Shorewood couple spent part of August volunteering at a refugee camp in Greece, and sharing their story – and the stories of the refugees -- with everyone back home, day by day, on social media.

It's become known as a "volunteer vacation." People plan trips to far away places around volunteer opportunities. Shana and Todd Davis did just that. They planned a summer trip to Greece around the opportunity to serve at a refugee camp. Shana began documenting their trip as soon as they arrived.