A Look At UWM's College of Health Sciences

  Tom Luljak, Ann Swartz and Ron Cisler
    Jon Strelecki

When you talk about health care, many people think doctors and nurses. But working alongside them are a host of other professionals providing an enormous range of health related services.

At UWM, those in allied professions are taught in the College of Health Sciences. With more than 2,000 students, it offers the largest number of health related degree programs in Wisconsin.

As part of our yearlong celebration of UWM's 60th anniversary, we focus on the College of Health Sciences. Joining us in the studio are the Dean of the college, Ron Cisler, and Ann Swartz, who is a professor and chair of the Kinesiology department.

