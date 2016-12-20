'A Memory of Muskets' Brings a Murder Mystery to Old World Wisconsin

By Dec 20, 2016

This conversation originally aired November 11, 2016.

Like many mystery novel protagonists before her, if you come in contact with the character Chloe Ellefson, there's a good chance that someone is going to end up dead. 

Ellefson is the protagonist of a series of historically-themed mystery novels, written by author Kathleen Ernst, a former interpreter and curator at Old World Wisconsin. And it’s that familiar place that sets the scene for the latest Chloe Ellefson Mystery, A Memory of Muskets.

This is the seventh book of the series, and all of them require Ellefson's experience as a history-buff to solve the case. "She goes after what she thinks is right, even if she thinks there's gonna be a penalty for it she doesn't take the easy way out. She feels passionately about people and about her job and she does what she thinks she needs to do," says Ernst. 

Ernst has an event at Tribeca Gallery in Watertown Saturday, November 12, and another event next Wednesday, November 16, at Boswell Books.

Lake Effect
Books

