Milwaukee Magazine Turns Back The Clock On Lead In Milwaukee's Drinking Water

While the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan, got most of the headlines in the last year, other issues with lead contamination have beset other cities such as Washington, DC and Milwaukee.

The City of Milwaukee announced measures to replace pipe laterals in older homes and businesses in the coming year. And while some say the city’s response was late in coming, others believe Milwaukee’s approach has been - if not proactive, at least responsive.

In the December issue of Milwaukee Magazine, Matt Hrodey writes about Milwaukee’s efforts and how analysts view them.

He spoke with environmental reporter Susan Bence and started by offering a little piece of history: