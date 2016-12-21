Milwaukee Magazine Turns Back The Clock On Lead In Milwaukee's Drinking Water

By 16 hours ago
  • Lead from corroded pipes in Flint, Michigan, is partially to blame for a public health crisis.
    Lead from corroded pipes in Flint, Michigan, is partially to blame for a public health crisis.
    SIDDHARTHA ROY / FLINTWATERSTUDY.ORG

While the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan, got most of the headlines in the last year, other issues with lead contamination have beset other cities such as Washington, DC and Milwaukee.

The City of Milwaukee announced measures to replace pipe laterals in older homes and businesses in the coming year. And while some say the city’s response was late in coming, others believe Milwaukee’s approach has been - if not proactive, at least responsive.

In the December issue of Milwaukee Magazine, Matt Hrodey writes about Milwaukee’s efforts and how analysts view them.

He spoke with environmental reporter Susan Bence and started by offering a little piece of history:

Tags: 
lead
Lake Effect

Related Content

Virginia Tech Researcher Assesses Milwaukee Lead Lateral Strategy

By Dec 16, 2016
Susan Bence

Dr. Yanna Lambrinidou’s has thrown herself into the middle of drinking water issues for years. This week, the Virginia Tech researcher shared her insight with a group of concerned citizens in Milwaukee.

Her involvement began in 2001 when Washington D.C. faced a massive water crisis. “This was the most severe lead in water crisis that our country had ever seen, and that’s the moment I decided I will never stop working on this issue until we solve it,” she says.

‘Regulatory Vacuum’ Exposes Wisconsin Children to Lead in Drinking Water at Schools, Day Care Center

By Cara Lombardo & Dee J. Hall & Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalsim Dec 19, 2016
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

Almost two weeks into the school year, Melissa Corrigan got an email from the principal and superintendent of her daughters’ elementary school.

Early Reaction to Milwaukee’s New Lead Service Line Ordinance

By Dec 13, 2016
Susan Bence

The next time a City of Milwaukee water line bursts outside your home, expect crews to replace the lead pipes on your property and give you a bill. The Common Council approved the measure Tuesday.

It requires homeowners replace the lead pipes that deliver city water to the property - if a rupture occurs in the system outside.

The goal is to start replacing 70,000 potentially dangerous lead service lines installed before 1951 to protect children from lead exposure.

Milwaukee Common Council Approves Lead Water Pipe Replacement Ordinance

By Dec 13, 2016
Susan Bence

UPDATE: The Council approved the lead pipe ordinance with a vote 12 to 3 Tuesday morning, with one amendment. That being the Department of Public Works will be required to provide quarterly progress reports. 

Amendment author Alderman Russell Stamper says as service lines are replaced, he wants to know who is able to pay and who is not.