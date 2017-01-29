Monday on Lake Effect: Community-Police Relations, '20th Century Women,' Time and the Mystery

Monday on Lake Effect:
We meet the people behind a successful effort to improve police-community relations in Cincinnati. Then, film contributor Dave Luhrssen says what makes 20th Century Women such a good film is that it wasn’t made in Hollywood. And we catch up with Milwaukee musician Mike Mangione, with a look at the most recent episode of his podcast Time and the Mystery.
Guests:
- Al Gerhardstein, civil rights attorney and principal author of the Cincinnati Collaborative Agreement; Kathy Harrell, Cincinnati police officer; Iris Roley, Project Manager for Black United Front and lead complainant in a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati
- Dave Luhrssen, Lake Effect film contributor
- Mike Mangione, host, Time and the Mystery
- Alasdair Fraser, fiddler; Natalie Haas, cellist