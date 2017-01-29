Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Community-Police Relations, '20th Century Women,' Time and the Mystery

By Lake Effect 52 minutes ago
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect

We meet the people behind a successful effort to improve police-community relations in Cincinnati. Then, film contributor Dave Luhrssen says what makes 20th Century Women such a good film is that it wasn’t made in Hollywood. And we catch up with Milwaukee musician Mike Mangione, with a look at the most recent episode of his podcast Time and the Mystery.

Guests:

  • Al Gerhardstein, civil rights attorney and principal author of the Cincinnati Collaborative Agreement; Kathy Harrell, Cincinnati police officer; Iris Roley, Project Manager for Black United Front and lead complainant in a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati
  • Dave Luhrssen, Lake Effect film contributor
  • Mike Mangione, host, Time and the Mystery
  • Alasdair Fraser, fiddler; Natalie Haas, cellist

Cincinnati Consent Decree Could Be Blueprint For Milwaukee Police-Community Relations

By Nov 15, 2016
ChiccoDodiFC / Fotolia

Milwaukeeans looking for solutions to a tense climate between communities and the police force could look to the city of Cincinnati as an example. The area's population is comparable to Milwaukee, and has dealt with many of the same issues of mistrust between law enforcement and minority communities. 

But years of work in Cincinnati has led to a different climate. Their model for change is one that a group called the Community Coalition for Quality Policing would like to see implemented in Milwaukee.