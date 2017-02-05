Related Program: 
Monday on Lake Effect: Future of ACA, Secretary of Defense, Bioethics, On That Note

By Lake Effect 5 minutes ago
Monday on Lake Effect

We look at the status of the Affordable Care Act three weeks into the new administration. Then, essayist Art Cyr weighs in on our new Secretary of Defense. Later, Barron Lerner is both a doctor and an ethicist, and he explains where his two worlds overlap. And we have the latest episode in our On That Note series.

Guests:

  • Barbara Zabawa, attorney and head of the Center for Health and Wellness Law
  • Art Cyr, Lake Effect foreign policy contributor
  • Dr. Barron Lerner, author, The Good Doctor: A Father, A Son, and the Evolution of Medical Ethics
  • Robert Cohen, cellist, On That Note

The Evolution of Medical Ethics & Patient Experience

By & Jan 5, 2017
Syda Productions / Fotolia

A visit to the doctor’s office can sometimes be an uncomfortable experience - both physically and psychologically. 