Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Gerrymandering in the US & Wisconsin, ABCD Study, Lily & Madeleine

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Monday on Lake Effect:

Writer Dave Daley looks at the modern history of gerrymandering around the US and here in Wisconsin. A Milwaukee researcher heads up the local effort to collect data for an enormous study of adolescent brain development, and we learn about indy-rock duo Lily & Madeleine.

Guests:

  • Dave Daley, author, Ratf -- ed: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy
  • Krista Lisdahl, principal investigator for Milwaukee study site, Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study
  • Lily and Madeleine Jerkeqicz, Lily & Madeleine (band)

Related Content

One Writer's Case For How Gerrymandering Turned the Badger State Red

By 33 minutes ago
National Atlas of the United States / Department of Interior

Politically, Wisconsin has long been considered a “purple state.” Not Democratic or Republican; a swing state. But all that changed after the 2010 election, when Wisconsin voted a Republican majority into the state assembly. What happened next changed the course of state politics and undermined the very concept of democracy through what was considered a relatively benign practice - gerrymandering.

ABCD: Milwaukee Takes Part in Landmark Study on Adolescent Brain Development

By & 29 minutes ago
vetre / Fotolia

Until recently, scientists didn't understand just how critical adolescence is for human development. And over the next decade, we will likely learn more than ever before about how young minds develop.

That’s because work is starting on a groundbreaking study of the subject. It's called the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development, or ABCD, Study, and nearly two dozen institutions across the U.S. will be participating in the research.

Lily & Madeleine: 'A Real Force of Nature' in WUWM's Performance Studio

By 25 minutes ago

A few months ago, we introduced you to the music of sisters Lily and Madeleine Jurkewicz, the indie duo called Lily & Madeleine. The Indiana-based musicians came by the Lake Effect performance studio ahead of a past show in Milwaukee.