Monday on Lake Effect: Gerrymandering in the US & Wisconsin, ABCD Study, Lily & Madeleine

Monday on Lake Effect:
Writer Dave Daley looks at the modern history of gerrymandering around the US and here in Wisconsin. A Milwaukee researcher heads up the local effort to collect data for an enormous study of adolescent brain development, and we learn about indy-rock duo Lily & Madeleine.
Guests:
- Dave Daley, author, Ratf -- ed: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy
- Krista Lisdahl, principal investigator for Milwaukee study site, Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study
- Lily and Madeleine Jerkeqicz, Lily & Madeleine (band)