Monday on Lake Effect: The 'TSBIRT' Protocol, Title IX's Local Impact, 'Big Machines'

Monday on Lake Effect:
We take a look at two new programs which hope to improve the lives of Milwaukeeans by addressing their mental health needs. Then, two Milwaukee women share their stories of how Title IX has influenced their lives in athletics. Plus, a children’s book illustrator shares his appreciation for an artist who came before him - Virginia Lee Burton - and what made her so great.
Guests:
- Dr. Dmitri Topitzes & Dr. Joshua Mersky, Institute for Child and Family Well-Being
- Bernell Hooker, owner & president, Milwaukee Aces and founder and CEO, Images of Us Sports; Nicki Barnes, former Marquette University women’s volleyball player
- Sherry Rinker (author) & John Rocco (illustrator), Big Machines: The Story of Virginia Lee Burton
- Martyn Joseph, Welsh singer-songwriter