Musician Lili K Combats Hyper-Masculinity, Sexism & Rape Culture with 'Magic'

Milwaukee songstress Lili K appeared on Lake Effect back in February after her first album Ruby was released. She has been featured on an array of albums and projects with artists, such as Chance the Rapper and was Tidal's first artist featured on "Tidal Rising."

With a new album, Planet of Flowers in the works to be released this year, she continues her mission of spreading positivity through music in her latest single and visual, Magic.

Lili K says she wrote the song as “a response to the boy-will-be-boys mentality that America condones. I wrote Magic to call out the toxic hyper-masculinity that encourages sexism and rape culture. I wrote Magic as a response to men stealing women's magic. It's painfully fitting in our current political climate."

Warning: This video contains uncensored language.