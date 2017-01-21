Radio Chipstone: The Mystery of the Ruby Red Glassware, Part 2

In the last episode of Radio Chipstone, contributor Gianofer Fields introduced us to a young woman named Ashley Kuehl.

Kuehl inherited two pieces of ruby red, hand blown glass from her grandmother and was curious to learn more about them. She knew that the glass was purchased in the Sixties, maybe in Pennsylvania. In this episode of Radio Chipstone Fields calls on reinforcements to solve the puzzle:

Material culture contributor Gianofer Fields curates the Radio Chipstone series. The project is funded by the Chipstone Foundation, a decorative arts foundation whose mission is preserving and interpreting their collection, as well as stimulating research and education in the decorative arts.