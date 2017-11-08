Scientist Forges the Future of Nanotechnology

  • Dr. Bernard L. "Ben" Feringa spoke this fall at UW-Milwaukee.
    image courtesy Ben Feringa

The Industrial Revolution of the 1800s ushered in a new era of large motors that continued for more than a century.  But for the last couple of decades, a revolution in nanotechnology has begun to supplant that earlier engineering work.

Doctor Ben Feringa's work has been at the heart of the nanotech revolution.  Feringa, who is a professor of chemistry at the University of Groningen in The Netherlands, won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work on nano-sized motors.  While some of his work is still in a theoretical framework, he believes its applications may soon be evident by all of us - in surprising ways.

"In the future, if you can imagine, you'll use these tiny machines," Feringa says. "You'll get a scratch in your car, light comes in, it opens, and it repairs itself."

Feringa gave the Nobel Lecture at UW-Milwaukee earlier this fall, speaking about nanotechnology, imagination, and science education.

