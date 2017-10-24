'Self Made Woman': Growing Up Trans in 1960s Milwaukee

By 9 minutes ago

In 1953, Denis Dubis was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee. After decades of struggling with his identity, Denis was reborn as Denise Chanterelle DuBois and is the author of the new memoir Self-Made Woman.

The book explores her life growing up in suburban Greendale, struggling with her identity, an unstable home life, and ultimately, drug and alcohol abuse.

Her early years in Milwaukee shaped her images of gender, and what it means to be on the outside of the supposed norm. She admits that "transgender" wasn't a word she heard until she was older. 

"There were different words for it back then and they were all derogatory, which only increased my shame and guilt. It wasn’t transgender - that came along much later - it was transexual, transvestite, words like that. Drag queen comes to mind... It was humiliating, it was mean, and it made me afraid. And that's why I stayed in the closet all those years," says DuBois. 

When she finally had her sex-confirmation surgery, DuBois was nearing 50-years-old, was married and divorced, and had spent time in a federal prison on charges related to drugs. In some ways, she credits her drug use for allowing her to come out over the years, but it wasn't until she was truly sober that she was able to come out of the closet completely. 

"I came out. I couldn't go back this time and for the first time - I don't know what happened, but I didn't need drugs to do that. I felt like: this is my moment now and if I don't do this now, it's never going to happen," she explains. 

Tags: 
books
Lake Effect

Related Content

'The Stars Beneath Our Feet': Building Resilience & Building With Legos

By & Oct 18, 2017
Penguin Random House

Writer David Barclay Moore worked for eight years for the New York-based anti-poverty nonprofit, Harlem Children’s Zone. His work involved shooting short-form videos that told stories about the people the group was seeking to help. This experience helped him to understand, first hand, the challenges faced by many of the people living in concentrated pockets of public housing.

Brad Meltzer: Changing the World, One Little Hero At a Time

By Oct 10, 2017

Could the answer to the tone of discourse in this country lie in a series of picture books for children? It might be putting a lot of pressure on a publication, but Brad Meltzer is up for the challenge.

Meltzer is the author of numerous thrillers for adult audiences and has hosted a couple of series on the History Channel, most recently Brad Meltzer’s Decoded.

'The Explorer' Crash Lands Into the Excitement & Consequences of Adventure

By & Oct 4, 2017
Simon & Schuster

If the new middle-grade novel, The Explorer, feels like a product of another era, maybe that makes sense, because its author Katherine Rundell could be from another era as well.  Despite her fairly young age, Rundell has four novels under her belt, writes screenplays and plays, not to mention proficiency at walking a tightrope, has experience as a bush pilot, and is a fello