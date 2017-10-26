Selfish, Yet Altruistic: The Case for Aiding Developing Countries

By & 2 hours ago
  • U.S. Army Europe / Flickr

The work of the United Nations is honored at this time each year with United Nations week. Despite a speech by President Donald Trump to the UN General Assembly last month, the place of the United States in the global political sphere is tenuous. Foreign aid and the State Department have been in the cross-hairs when it comes to cuts to the federal budget.

And, that could mean significant shifts in the United States relationship with the developing world. Steve Radelet, a professor and director of the Global Human Development Program at Georgetown University, says that would be problematic.

"These improvements in countries around the world, in health and in income levels... are helping to bring more capable states and governments that are quite helpful to us."

He says there are many reasons why it benefits the United States to provide aid for developing countries, but one of the most important might be the effects it has on national security. By providing financial and structural aid, the U.S. has been able to gain key allies in many parts of the developing world.

"These improvements in countries around the world, in health and in income levels - there's also been a big shift to democracy... are helping to bring more capable states and governments that are quite helpful to us," Radelet explains. "If we want to enhance our own security around the world we need to be able to work with capable governments and states." 

And while this aid can have great benefits for the U.S., it has faced pushback from the general public and politicians. Radelet says that much of this pushback is based on fundamental misconceptions about how much the U.S. spends on this type of aid. 

"Americans believe that we spend something like between 10% and 20% of the federal budget on foreign aid. And in fact we spend less than 1% of the federal budget."

"There are many, many surveys that are taken, that Americans believe that we spend something like between 10% and 20% of the federal budget on foreign aid. And in fact we spend less than 1% of the federal budget. It's a tiny share of our budget that we contribute to fighting poverty and hunger and disease around the world."

Radelet continues, "So the amount is a mistake and the other mistake is that people believe it has no impact, that it doesn't work, that it's not saving lives and it's not helping with food security and fighting hunger." 

While he admits there are many people still suffering around the world, he believes the issue of poverty in developing countries is often framed in a way that belies the progress that has happened. 

"The story that we ought to be telling is, actually for the last 25 years, there has been more progress in fighting poverty in developing countries than ever before in human history, by a long shot - and it’s an enormous amount of progress."

Tags: 
economy
Lake Effect

Related Content

Developing Countries Can Provide Milwaukee With Innovative Ideas for Education

By Feb 17, 2016
RIBI Image Library, flickr

In 2015, more than 190 world leaders signed onto the United Nations' list of Sustainable Development Goals. They address global inequality and promote more sustainable societies over the next fifteen years. The goals are universal – they’re designed to apply not just to the developing world, but to communities like ours, as well.

UW-Milwaukee is using these goals as a jumping-off point for its latest live lecture series.

Will Foxconn Build a Huge Wisconsin Factory? One Reporter's Cautionary Take

By Kati Kokal Jul 12, 2017
Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

There was a lot promised to the residents of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 2013. China-based tech company Foxconn "sent a jolt through the state capital" when it's CEO announced that a $30 million facility would be built to bring tech jobs to the area. The plans never materialized.

So what does this have to do with southeastern Wisconsin? 

This month, in a visit to Waukesha County Technical College, President Donald Trump alluded to potential negotiations that could lead to a tech plant in Wisconsin run by the very same company.

'The Financial Diaries' Profiles the Budgeting Struggles of Working Families

By & Jul 17, 2017

One of the buzzwords, when it comes to the economy, is “uncertainty.” Politicians blame slow economic growth on uncertainty over future tax rates or incoming revenue. Businesses decide to hold off on hiring because of uncertainty.

All of that leads to a lot of uncertainty for people in middle and lower classes of wage earners - uncertainty over paying the rent, buying food, affording college.