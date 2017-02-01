T Bone Burnett: A Look At His Life and Influence

Lake Effect's Bonnie North talks with author Lloyd Sachs, and musician John Sieger plays a tune.

The name T Bone Burnett is almost synonymous with the word legendary. You could also use the words innovative, brilliant and visionary.

Burnett catapulted into the public consciousness with the soundtrack from the Coen Brother’s film O Brother, Where Art Thou?, but writer Lloyd Sachs says Burnett had been hugely influential years before that movie came out - both as a producer and as a singer / songwriter in his own right.

Sachs’ new book, T Bone Burnett: A Life in Pursuit, takes the reader from Burnett’s early days in Fort Worth, Texas through his current projects

"It wouldn't be difficult to play a six degrees game with T Bone," Sach says. "He really has rubbed up against so many artists in one way or another."

On Thursday evening at Boswell Books, Sachs will discuss his book and Burnett's life. He will be joined by special guest, musician John Sieger.