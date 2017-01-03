There's No Debating the Love 'His & Hers' Hosts Bring to Sports

By 1 hour ago
  • Studio N: Michael Smith and Jemele Hill on the set of His & Hers.
    Studio N: Michael Smith and Jemele Hill on the set of His & Hers.
    (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

The cable sports giant, ESPN, announced in October that it will soon launch a "reimagined version" of the network's signature show, the 5:00PM (Central time) broadcast of SportsCenter.  In the hosts' chairs will be Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, currently co-hosts of "His & Hers" on sister network, ESPN2.

You can call ESPN2's "His & Hers" a lot of things: Distinctive. Fun. Boundary-pushing. But there's one term the hosts, Michael Smith and Jemele Hill, would prefer you don't use.

"It's not that 'debate' is necessarily a dirty word," Hill says, "but we like to think that we really pay attention to the nuance of discussions."

And that's a point that Hill and Smith thinks is worth making, especially since "His & Hers" airs immediately after another show, "First Take," that is billed specifically as debating the day's top sports stories.  "But that's where sports talk is in general," Hill says.  "There's gotta be a hero and a villain.  It's gotta be a right and a wrong.  But sometimes it's not that simple."

"His & Hers" co-host Jemele Hill
Credit ESPN image

What is simple, though, is why the show works. Smith and Hill were good friends before they ever shared a studio.  They met as fellow print journalists and hit it off quickly.  "We're around the same age," Smith says, "and frankly, there aren't many minority journalists, let alone African-American female sports journalists in the country, so we naturally gravitated toward one another."

The two - whose travels took them to Milwaukee to deliver the Axthelm memorial sports journalism lecture at Marquette University this week - ran into each other a lot in Bristol, Connecticut, home to ESPN.  And an idea was born. 

"We wanted to do something together," Smith recalls, "some way we could take our phone conversations - which would start in sports and end up in pop culture or politics or news or relationships - and make that into a show."

It started as a podcast, but moved into the visual medium as a previous show, "Numbers Never Lie," evolved into the format Smith and Hill envisioned.

Today, their shows touch on nearly everything that Hill and Smith talked about on the phone - from March Madness, to the NFL's attitude toward domestic violence, to the South by Southwest festival (where they recently originated their broadcast).  They interview athletes, wax eloquent on silly dunks, and put on a skit now and then.

"His & Hers" co-host Michael Smith
Credit ESPN image

They've attracted fans in the sports and sports journalism world - and way beyond.  But Smith says he knows the show's brand of sports-meets-pop-culture-meets-politics won't appeal to everyone tuning to ESPN2 for analysis of last night's games.

"We don't know what [our viewers] look like," he concedes.  "We like to think we appeal to everybody.  The casual person might say, 'Oh, you're two Black people, so you must appeal to Black people.' Well, I would like to think so.  But our conversations might come from an African-American perspective, can certainly appeal to all races and all ages."

Hill and Smith believe much of their appeal comes from their authenticity, and even if some older viewers don't get all of their cultural references, it's okay. "A long time ago, we stopped concerning ourselves with trying to be all things to all people," Smith says. 

A while ago, for example, "His & Hers" stopped featuring an introduction at the top of the show.  "We immediately start the conversation the minute the show starts," Smith explains. "I mean, hey, if you're tuning into the show, you already know who we are.  And if you don't, you'll find out very quickly."

His & Hers co-hosts Michael Smith and Jemele Hill in the studio Lake Effect's Mitch Teich.
Credit WUWM

"It's a club. It's a party," he says.  "Would we like more people at our party? Sure. But we know that not everyone wants to come - so the only people we're concerned about having enough food for, enough good music for, enough comfortable space for, are the people who come to the party.  We aren't going to change who we are or how we talk about sports."

At the same time, they believe they're getting some pretty influential people to stop by the party already. 

"When you meet the President of the United States," Hill says, "and he knows your show? Then I'm good with whatever the ratings say."

*Originally aired October 2016

Tags: 
Sports
Lake Effect

Related Content

From Financial Inequality to Sexism, Women in Sports Still Face an Uphill Battle

By Apr 13, 2016
Frederick Breedon / Getty Images

It is no secret that women’s inequality is still a significant issue in today’s society. Many women still earn only 79 cents for every dollar earned by men for the same jobs.

Concussions, Doping & Bat Flipping: Latest Sports Scandals Encompass All Seasons

By Mar 25, 2016
Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

A major investigative piece from the New York Times says the NFL's studies on concussions from 1996 through 2001 were grossly flawed. The league has long relied on the data from those studies to back their claim that the verdict is still out on long-term health effects of concussions.

Behind the Story: Ex-Bucks Cheerleader Sues Team Over Pay

By & Mar 23, 2016
sixdays / Fotolia

While they're having a mixed season on the court, the Milwaukee Bucks made news this week with the release of a design for the team's new downtown arena, and the announcement that Mortenson has been chosen as the company that will manage the arena's construction.

Marquette & Aurora Health Prepare to Break Ground on Athletic Research Center

By Jan 29, 2016
CannonDesign

More new construction is coming to Milwaukee’s near west side. A new athletic research facility will be built on four city blocks bordered by Michigan Street, north 6th Street, 10th street and the Marquette Interchange. The project is a partnership between Marquette University, Aurora Healthcare and the Milwaukee Bucks.