Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Evacuation Plan Developments, 'Luna Gale,' Dick Enberg, Tribe Uncovered

By Lake Effect 22 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect:

We learn how evacuation plans are developed for places like Washington, DC during an inauguration. Renaissance Theatreworks explores who decides who makes a good parent in "Luna Gale." Iconic sportscaster Dick Enberg explains why he felt compelled to write his one-man play based on an iconic coach and fellow broadcaster, Al McGuire. And we'll get a preview of Tribe Uncovered, based on the music of a classic hip-hop group.

Guests:

  • Troy Liu, associate professor of civil engineering at UWM
  • Mary McDonald-Kerr & Tami Workentin, Renaissance Theatreworks
  • Dick Enberg, retired sportscaster & playwright
  • David Ravel & Klassik, Tribe UNCOVERED