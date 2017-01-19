Thursday on Lake Effect: Evacuation Plan Developments, 'Luna Gale,' Dick Enberg, Tribe Uncovered

Thursday on Lake Effect:
We learn how evacuation plans are developed for places like Washington, DC during an inauguration. Renaissance Theatreworks explores who decides who makes a good parent in "Luna Gale." Iconic sportscaster Dick Enberg explains why he felt compelled to write his one-man play based on an iconic coach and fellow broadcaster, Al McGuire. And we'll get a preview of Tribe Uncovered, based on the music of a classic hip-hop group.
Guests:
- Troy Liu, associate professor of civil engineering at UWM
- Mary McDonald-Kerr & Tami Workentin, Renaissance Theatreworks
- Dick Enberg, retired sportscaster & playwright
- David Ravel & Klassik, Tribe UNCOVERED