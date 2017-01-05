Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Medical Ethics, 'I Am a Boy of Color,' Family Dinners

Thursday on Lake Effect
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect

Dr. Barron Lerner discusses the evolution of medical ethics and his latest book, The Good Doctor. Later, a Milwaukee writer hopes that children of all backgrounds will start to see themselves in children’s literature, including her new book I Am a Boy of Color. And a new cookbook from Milwaukee-based Taste of Home makes the case for spending more time with your family around the dinner table this year.

Guests:

  • Dr. Barron Lerner, author, The Good Doctor: A Father, A Son, and the Evolution of Medical Ethics
  • Deanna Singh, author, I Am a Boy of Color
  • Mark Hagen, editor, Taste of Home
  • Adrian+Meredith, musicians

