Thursday on Lake Effect: Medical Ethics, 'I Am a Boy of Color,' Family Dinners

Thursday on Lake Effect:
Dr. Barron Lerner discusses the evolution of medical ethics and his latest book, The Good Doctor. Later, a Milwaukee writer hopes that children of all backgrounds will start to see themselves in children’s literature, including her new book I Am a Boy of Color. And a new cookbook from Milwaukee-based Taste of Home makes the case for spending more time with your family around the dinner table this year.
Guests:
- Dr. Barron Lerner, author, The Good Doctor: A Father, A Son, and the Evolution of Medical Ethics
- Deanna Singh, author, I Am a Boy of Color
- Mark Hagen, editor, Taste of Home
- Adrian+Meredith, musicians