Tuesday on Lake Effect: 'Blurred Lines,' the Future of Electric Cars, Milwaukee Ballet

Tuesday on Lake Effect:



Today on the show, colleges and universities used to preach “no means no” as a way to reduce sexual assault, but one author examines how that’s beginning to change. Then, Tesla hopes to build a half-million cars a year in the near future. Our automotive contributor wonders about the logistical and the manufacturing challenges that could ensue. Plus we speak with Michael Pink and resident choreographer Tim O’Donnell about the upcoming Milwaukee Ballet season.



Guests: