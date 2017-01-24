Tuesday on Lake Effect: Education in the Trump Era, the Role of Dictionaries, MSO Grand Theater

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
We'll talk about the future of education in the Trump era with longtime education reporter Alan Borsuk. Then we'll get a working definition of the thing that offers a lot of definition - the role of dictionaries in the 21st Century. Plus, why the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is so eager to purchase the Warner Grand Theater and make it their permanent home.
Guests:
- Alan Borsuk, Marquette education policy expert
- Jim Spangler, essayist
- Steve Kleinedler, editor, American Heritage Dictionary
- Mark Niehaus, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra