Tuesday on Lake Effect: Education in the Trump Era, the Role of Dictionaries, MSO Grand Theater

By Lake Effect 8 minutes ago
Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We'll talk about the future of education in the Trump era with longtime education reporter Alan Borsuk. Then we'll get a working definition of the thing that offers a lot of definition - the role of dictionaries in the 21st Century. Plus, why the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is so eager to purchase the Warner Grand Theater and make it their permanent home.

Guests:

  • Alan Borsuk, Marquette education policy expert
  • Jim Spangler, essayist
  • Steve Kleinedler, editor, American Heritage Dictionary
  • Mark Niehaus, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Related Content

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Hopes to Move Into Historic Grand Theatre

By Dec 19, 2016
Jonathan Kirn

Mark Niehaus couldn't be more emphatic. The president and executive director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra leans into the microphone and makes eye contact across the desk: "This is not a vanity project. This is not, oh the acoustics are great and we really want to play somewhere that sounds better. That happens to be true, but that's not the driving force behind it."