Tuesday on Lake Effect: Immigrant Protest, Agriculture & Immigration, Milwaukee Map Service

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
We talk about yesterday’s march in support of refugees and immigrants, and our food contributor looks at the intersection of immigration and agriculture. Then, as he prepares to close his store, Jan Swain looks back at a lifetime in the map business. Plus, the story of a murder mystery set in a small town in the upper Midwest.
Guests:
- Jabril Faraj, reporter, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Kyle Cherek, Lake Effect food contributor
- Jan Swain, owner, Milwaukee Map Service
- Mindy Mejia, author, Everything You Want Me to Be