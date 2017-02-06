Tuesday on Lake Effect: Lean, 'I Am A Boy Of Color,' Voices Found, Netherlands Second Video

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
We get some perspective on the resurgence of a drug abuse problem here in Wisconsin. Later, a Milwaukee woman explains why she is working to increase the number of boys of color included in children's picture books. We meet some of the members of a new Shakesperian theatre troupe in the area, and we speak with an Illinois man whose Presidential-sounding voice is at the heart of a video gone viral.
Guests:
- Eben Pindyck, freelance writer, Milwaukee Magazine
- Deanna Singh, author, I Am A Boy Of Color
- Alec Lachman and Jennifer Vosters, Voices Found Repertory Theatre
- Greg Shapiro, midwestern native, Chicago Boom comedy group in Amsterdam