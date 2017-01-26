UWM Plans To Achieve Hispanic-Serving Institution Status

UWM Today's Tom Luljak talks with Alberto Maldonado.

Over the past several years, most states, including Wisconsin, have seen a decline in the overall number of prospective college students as the Baby Boom Generation has sent the last of their children off to college.

But there is one group of students whose numbers continue to grow - Latinos. The Latino population is rapidly increasing here and in many other parts of the country.

Recognizing that growth, UW-Milwaukee has announced plans to become a Hispanic-Serving Institution, which will bring new federal funding to the campus. On this edition of UWM Today, meet Alberto Maldonado, who heads up UWM’s Roberto Hernandez Center.