UWM Professor Takes An In-Depth Look At Chicago Block Clubs

By Dec 22, 2016
  • Tom Luljak with Amanda Seligman
It is only 90 minutes away, but when comparing Chicago to Milwaukee the differences between the two cities are huge. But that does not mean there aren't some features in the Windy City that might serve as an example for improving Milwaukee neighborhoods.

On this edition of UWM Today, we are joined by a UWM professor who has taken an in-depth look at a Chicago institution - block clubs. What are they and what have they meant to the quality of life in many areas of Chicago? Amanda Seligman, a historian and chair of UWM's History department is here to explain.

