UWM Researcher Develops Sensor To Detect Water Contaminants

Host Tom Luljak talks with Junhong Chen.

When the city of Flint, Michigan discovered its water supply to homes and businesses had dangerous levels of lead poisoning the city’s residents, there was national outrage.

While the situation in Flint is slowly improving, huge questions remain as communities across the country ask: Could it happen here?

On this edition of UWM Today, meet one of UW-Milwaukee’s most prolific researchers who has developed special high tech sensors that could detect contaminants in the water we drink. Junhong Chen is a distinguished professor of mechanical and materials engineering in UWM’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.