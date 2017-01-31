Related Program: 
Wednesday on Lake Effect: First Weeks of Trump Presidency, Super Bowl Programs, T Bone Burnett

Contributor Art Cyr looks at the unique experience that has been Donald Trump’s first two weeks in office. Later, the story of Wisconsin’s contribution to the Super Bowl this year: the hundreds of thousands of game programs sold in Houston and around the world. Then, we look at what drives legendary musician and producer T Bone Burnett as an artist. And we hear the song John Sieger wrote for Semi-Twang that was ultimately produced by T Bone Burnett for the BoDeans.

Guests:

  • Art Cyr, Lake Effect foreign policy contributor
  • Bob Lang, senior customer account manager, Quad/Graphics
  • Lloyd Sachs, author, T Bone Burnett: A Life in Pursuit
  • John Sieger, singer-songwriter