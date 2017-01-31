Wednesday on Lake Effect: First Weeks of Trump Presidency, Super Bowl Programs, T Bone Burnett

Wednesday on Lake Effect:

Contributor Art Cyr looks at the unique experience that has been Donald Trump’s first two weeks in office. Later, the story of Wisconsin’s contribution to the Super Bowl this year: the hundreds of thousands of game programs sold in Houston and around the world. Then, we look at what drives legendary musician and producer T Bone Burnett as an artist. And we hear the song John Sieger wrote for Semi-Twang that was ultimately produced by T Bone Burnett for the BoDeans.

