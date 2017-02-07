Wednesday on Lake Effect: Life Sciences District, Travel Ban, Makeup Artistry, '100 Family Meals'

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
We bring you the latest update on the continuing tension between economic development and green space in Milwaukee's western suburbs. Then, a Milwaukeean from Iran offers his view of the travel bans and sanctions aimed at his home country. A Brookfield native shares stories from her (not-so) glamorous life as a Hollywood makeup artist. And a new cookbook from Milwaukee-based Taste of Home makes the case for spending more time with your family around the dinner table this year.
Guests:
- Susan Bence, WUWM environmental reporter
- Mohsen Bahmani-Oskoee, distinguished professor of economics, UW-Milwaukee
- Jorie Malan, makeup artist; Jessie Garcia, Lake Effect contributor
- Mark Hagan, managing editor of print and digital books, Taste of Home