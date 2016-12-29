What Goes Into Creating And Maintaining UWM's Academic Offerings?

UWM Today's Tom Luljak talks with Johannes Britz.

As 2017 gets underway, UW-Milwaukee continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Each month, we are focusing one of our UWM Today shows on the academics of Wisconsin’s second largest university.

Today, we meet the man who is the chief academic officer at UWM – Provost Johannes Britz.

Johannes oversees the 191 academic programs offered by the university, including 94 bachelors programs, 64 master’s degree programs and 33 doctoral programs.

What goes into creating and maintaining all of these academic offerings? How is higher education changing in a world where technology allows learning to take place outside of the classroom? Answers to these questions and more as we meet the provost.