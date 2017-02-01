Where Does Your Member Of Congress Stand On Trump's Immigration Order?

NPR and dozens of member stations searched for public statements by each of the 536 members of Congress on President Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration. Use our interactive tracker to see what your lawmakers have — or have not — said.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order suspending new-refugee admissions for 120 days and blocking travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely.

The move caused immediate controversy, sparking protests in cities and airports around the U.S. as federal authorities began enforcing the ban, preventing hundreds of travelers from boarding planes over the weekend. Other travelers and refugees landing in the U.S. have been detained or sent back. Federal judges quickly weighed in to issue temporary stays, and the future of the executive order will very likely be determined in court. The Trump administration has also come under criticism from scores of countries, including close allies.

At the same time, a recent poll by Reuters/Ipsos shows public opinion narrowly backing Trump's action, with 49 percent of Americans agreeing with the order while 41 percent disagreed.

NPR and dozens of member stations wanted to help the public understand where its lawmakers stand on the issue. Collectively, we searched for public statements on Twitter and Facebook, on lawmakers' websites and in interviews with us in public media or other news organizations. We did this for each of the 536 members of Congress — 100 senators, 435 voting members of the House, and the District of Columbia's nonvoting House delegate.

Overall, strong partisan lines are clear on the issue, with Democrats in Congress overwhelmingly opposed to the new travel restrictions; many of them joined in the airport protests, and some called it a "Muslim ban." On the Republican side, members generally support the order, although significant numbers did not make public statements. A few Republicans, especially in the Senate, stated their opposition or offered mixed messages, with some critical of how the order was carried out.



