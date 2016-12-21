Wisconsin Native Shane Mauss Demystifies Psychedelics On His Comedy Tour

  • Comedian Shane Mauss
Comedian and Wisconsin native Shane Mauss makes a stop in Milwaukee Wednesday night, along his 80-city A Good Trip tour. He calls his show “part stand-up, part funny stories of experiences, and part Ted Talk.”

He takes audiences on a funny journey through the stigma, history, laws and science of psychedelics.

Originally from the La Crosse area, Mauss got his first break in 2007 when he won an award for Best Stand-Up at the HBO US Comedy Festival and became a fulltime national headliner. Since then, he’s made appearances on various late night shows, has specials on Comedy Central and Netflix and released an album, My Big Break, which spent time at #1 on the comedy iTunes charts.

However, Mauss himself attributes his success to guest appearances on a number of podcasts, such as You Made It Weird, Bertcast and WTF.

His own podcast, called Here We Are features interviews with scientists about the meaning of life. In fact, psychedelic researchers he had on his podcast influenced his current tourr. For Mauss, talking about drugs is not about cliche marijuana jokes, but educating others on how psychedelics can be used for meditative and therapeutic aids.

"I think it's kind of a gateway to talk about perceptions and consciousness and why humans behave that they do, and psychedelics kind of make that stick out to you more than anything," he explains. "It's just been this great way of getting into deeper conversation."

Comedian Shane Mauss' A Good Trip tour makes a stop Wednesday night at Milwaukee’s Comedy Café.

comedy
Lake Effect

