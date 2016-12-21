Related Program: 
Wednesday on Lake Effect: Lead Contamination, Comedian Shane Mauss, Newberry & Verch

Wednesday on Lake Effect:

A national researcher sees positives in how the community is responding to lead in Milwaukee's water supply. Then, we meet comedian, Wisconsin native and psychedelic fan Shane Mauss. And musicians Joe Newberry and April Verch talk about the beauty of their musical collaboration. 

Guests: 

  • Matt Hrodey, senior editor, Milwaukee Magazine
  • Yanna Lambrinidou, founder, Parents for Nontoxic Alternatives
  • Shane Mauss, comedian
  • Jim Spangler, essayist
  • Joe Newberry and April Verch, musicians

Segments: 